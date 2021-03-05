Washington Post report reveals Big Ten conference presidents held key material from the public eye

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – In a scathing report from the Washington Post; emails obtained through public records requests, revealed that the Big Ten conference’s presidents opted to keep information, and documentation regarding the coronavirus pandemic, and athletic communications, out of the public eye.

This was done through a third-party software that the conference members used, through Nasdaq’s Boardvantage’s system. This portal served as the primary form of communication for the conference; through the pressures they faced from parents, all the way up from former President Donald Trump.

In an interview with Washington Post sports writer, Emily Giambalvo; she touched on the process it took to produce this article, while also clarifying details that may be confusing.

For one, the Big Ten conference is a private entity; and so it is within their boundary to have such a portal, for communications purposes. However, it does become tricky; because the information is also being discussed by public officials, and any kind of exchange regarding public officials are subject to public record requests.

“I really think that you want to see the Big Ten be a leader – in all areas.” said Emily Giambalvo, when asked about what kind of response she expects from the conference. “But ultimately I do think it comes down to the public institutions, cause they’re the ones that have an obligation to the people who are funding their universities.”

To read the full Washington Post article, click here.

Watch the full interview with Emily, below: