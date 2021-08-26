Washington Patriots shut out Hedgesville to start their season

CHARLES TOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) – With 9:35 left in the second quarter; Washington Patriots’ momentum were cut short due to a lightning delay, forcing a stoppage of play for over an hour.

Coming back from the break, Washington failed to convert their drive into points, allowing Hedgesville to put their first set of points on the board with their first drive back.

Less than 20 yards away from the goal line, a botched snap kills any chance Hedgesville had in the second quarter; as Washington ran away with a 11-0 lead heading into halftime.

The Patriots would begin their fourth quarter, with a one-yard touchdown run from Kolton Childress, his second score of the night, to put them ahead 17-0.

And despite another delay in game, because of issues with stadium lights, the Patriots would still walk out of their season opener at home, with a 20-0 victory over the Hedgesville Eagles.