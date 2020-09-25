Washington Patriots look to bounce back in week four against Hedgesville

CHARLES TOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) – The Washington Patriots have an away game this week against the Hedgesville Eagles.

The Patriots and the Eagles typically see each other the first week of the season, with a tradition of playing on a Thursday night before the rest of Eastern Panhandle opens up. This year however, it will be a week four matchup.

Washington is looking to bounce back after last week’s 35-55 loss to Keyser, and they have a good chance to get back on track going up against a Hedgesville team that is still looking for their first win of the season, and actually, the Eagles are looking for their first win since 2018.

Despite the 0-3 record the Eagles carry into this game, Patriots head coach, Glen Simpson, is expecting the Eagles to give them a good game.

“I think we’re competitive,” said Simpson. “I think we do some things that are challenging from a offensive standpoint. I think we do some things that can, you know, create a little confusion and hopefully that works in our favor, but I know Faircloth over there is a defensive guy. I know he’ll have a plan for us. So it’s going to be a tough game for sure.”