Washington Nationals will face New York Yankees on Opening day, here’s what to expect

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Nationals will play against the New York Yankees for the first game of the Major League Baseball season, with first pitch being scheduled for 7:08 PM ET.

The game will be televised nationally, marking the first time the Nationals will open up their season against an American League opponent.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will toss out the ceremonial first pitch in the game. Before the game, the Nationals will raise a new 2019 World Series Champions flag at Centerfield Plaza

As part of the special elements to this game, The Nationals, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, will stand with the Black Lives Matter movement and utilize the platform and national stage of Opening Day to express support for the fight against systemic racism and injustice. As one element of this effort, a Black Lives Matter/MLB stencil will appear on the pitcher’s mound.

The Nationals will be introducing Nats Kits – free, downloadable content for fans, who will miss the excitement of coming out to watch Nationals games. Each kit will have a different theme and various Nats-specific components.