Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto hits a two-run scoring double during the fifth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HOUSTON, Tx.

The Washington Nationals take Game 1 of the World Series on the road against the Houston Astros, beating them 5-4.

Former Hagerstown Suns’ star Juan Soto opened the scoring for the away team, blasting a home run to cut the deficit, 2-1.

Soto became the third player in MLB history in ages 20 or under to record 3+ hits, and 3+ RBI’s in a World Series game.