Washington Nationals still waiting for decision about Monday’s game against Atlanta Braves

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – In a Sunday afternoon press conference; Washington Nationals’ General Manager, Mike Rizzo, confirmed that the ball club has not received word yet from Major League Baseball, in regards to their series against the Atlanta Braves.

This series is supposed to start Monday, April 5th, serving as Opening Day for the Nationals; after their series against the New York Mets had been postponed.

New details were shared in regards to the coronavirus protocols the team has been following. According to the District of Columbia’s Department of Health, the Washington Nationals have placed another player, and staff member in mandatory quarantine.

This brings the total numbers of players, and staff members in quarantine to 11; seven players because of close contact, four players who had tested positive, and two staff members. The two additional members will stick with the timeline that the original nine have been following.

General Manager, Mike Rizzo, did confirm that their have been no new positives, as of their latest test results. Those tests were conducted on Friday. Rizzo does add that the next batch of results, for both rapid, and PCR testing from Saturday, will bear a large role in Major League Baseball’s decision to have their game against the Atlanta Braves.

In terms of preparation, Rizzo added that pitchers have been cleared to practice in small groups; going to the ballpark for individual throwing drills. Position players have not been allowed. Rizzo added that he believes players need to chance to workout, for their health and safety, before their first game; but understands the possibility of not having that.

“It’s something that we’re taking very seriously here.” said General Manager Mike Rizzo, “We’re thinking of ways, of creative ways, under the protocol, and under the guides to get these guys as ready as possible. But without working out a week prior to a game, is – to me is something we’re concerned about.”

