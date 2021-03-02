Washington Nationals may be without fans to start their season

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Nationals were denied their request to have fans at a limited capacity at Nationals Park, for the upcoming season; in a letter sent by the District of Columbia.

The letter did state that “..The opportunity to have fans in attendance will be reexamined as the public health metrics associated with COVID-19 evolve in the District.”.

DC @MayorBowser approves @Nationals request to hold games at Nats Park, but WITHOUT fans. DC Health Director tells team decision to allow fans could be reconsidered later this month based on #COVID19 metrics. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/Z0gbSkthUl — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) March 2, 2021

The city’s letter did give the Washington Nationals permission to use their ball park to host games, which would begin with Opening Day on April 1st, against the New York Mets.

“We are assessing the prevalence and impact of new, more transmissible viral strains on the progress we are making through our various public health measures, including our vaccination program, and expect to be able to get you some word on ticket sales for fans in the middle of the month,” Christopher Rodriguez, director of D.C.’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, wrote in the letter. “With you, we are looking forward to fans returning to Nats Park. Answers as to how many and when are still premature.”

In a press conference on Tuesday, skipper Davey Martinez said “We want them in the stadium. We want to play in front of our fans. It would be nice to get them in there, and get them in there for Opening Day.”