Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg reacts after Houston Astros’ Michael Brantley grounded out to end the fifth inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

HOUSTON, Tx.

The Washington Nationals beat the Houston Astros 7-2 to force a Game seven in the World Series.

The Nationals become the first team from the National League to win seven road games in the postseason; while Stephen Strasburg won his fifth game in this postseason, an MLB record.