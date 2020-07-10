Washington Nationals finally get their World Series Rings

The Washington National’s might have had to wait longer than they wanted to, but on Thursday the 2019 World Series Champs finally got their championship rings.

The Nats were going to hold a virtual ring ceremony but the team decided that they would rather receive them in person as a team.

Stephen Strasburg talked with the media on Thursday and shared a funny moment about how he thought they spelled his last name wrong on his ring.

“I got a little nervous at first,” shared Strasburg. “On the outside of the box that [the ring] came in, my last name was spelled wrong so luckily it was spelled correctly on the ring so I was pretty happy about that.”

