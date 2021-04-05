Washington Nationals are cleared to play on Tuesday but have to deal with another postponed game

An electronic sign encouraging mask wearing is seen at Nationals Stadium, after the opening day baseball game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was postponed because of coronavirus concerns, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Washington. The entire season-opening three-game series between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was called off on Friday after three players for the 2019 World Series champions tested positive for COVID-19.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Nationals have been cleared through Major League Baseball, to begin their season on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves; after another round of tests came back with negative results for COVID-19.

This decision will give players a chance to have a full workout in the ballpark on Monday. The Nationals currently have 11 players in quarantine, including a player who was added today, because of protocols enforced through the District of Columbia Department of Health. In total, there are 13 members of the club that will not be available for Tuesday’s game, because of their mandatory quarantine.

Because of this move by Major League Baseball; the Nationals have a fourth consecutive game that has been postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak in the ball club.

Makeup dates for the series against the New York Mets, and the Atlanta Braves game will be announced at a later date.