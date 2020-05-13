Washington Mystics to host virtual home opener

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne reacts after she made a basket during the second half of Game 1 of a WNBA playoff basketball series against the Las Vegas Aces, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Washington. Also seen is Mystics guard Natasha Cloud (9). The Mystics won 97-95. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The reigning WNBA Champion Washington Mystics were supposed to raise their championship banner this weekend at their season opener against the Los Angeles Sparks.

With the season postponed due to COVID-19, the team will instead host a virtual home opener for fans on social media and partner platforms.

The virtual experience will tip-off at 10 a.m. Saturday with special messages from Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Ted Leonsis, Chairman of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, Sheila C. Johnson, Vice Chairman of Monumental Sports & Entertainment and Head Coach Mike Thibault.

The Mystics had asked fans to submit videos of themselves at home cheering for the team, and “swag surfing,” a dance to an old hip-hop song from 2009 that became the team’s unofficial anthem during the playoffs last season. The fan videos will be included in a video of the team’s Championship Celebration Swag Surf moment from 2019 and will premiere at 12 p.m.

Washington will also host an Instagram Live hangout with Mystics guard, Natasha Cloud, along with in-game personalities including KyleOnTheMic, DJ Heat, Pax the Panda, and play-by-play announcer Meghan McPeak from 1 p.m to 2 p.m.

Last season, the Mystics played with the motto ‘Run it back,’ after losing to Seattle in the Finals the year prior in 2018. At 5 p.m Episode I of Run It Back / Mystics: Journey to a Championship will debut on Facebook Live with associate coach, Eric Thibault taking questions from fans via Facebook Live chat.

Then for the ultimate fan experience, fans will be able to relive exciting moments from the Mystics championship run with “Play it Back,” which will feature commentary from Finals MVP Emma Meesseman, Ariel Atkins, Latoya Sanders, Tianna Hawkins, Myisha Hines-Allen, and more that will air on Monumental Sports Network.