Washington Mystics among inductees into the DC Sports HOF Class of 2020

Washington Mystics head coach Mike Thibault holds up the trophy after Game 5 of basketball’s WNBA Finals against the Connecticut Sun, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Washington. The Mystics won 89-78. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The DC Sports Hall of Fame announced their inductees for the 2020 class, which included eight individuals and two championship teams.

One of the championship teams being inducted is the Washington Mystics. After years of being at the bottom of the league, the Mystics brought home their first WNBA title ever when they beat the Connecticut Sun in Game 5 of the finals.

The Mystics are only the third DC pro team to win a title since 1991, so it was pretty much a no brainer having the team be apart of the 2020 class.

“The biggest thing for any team to win is to have great talent,” said Mystics head coach Mike Thibault. “The second part is great talent who is unselfish and likes getting along with each other and puts team above individual. That’s what we accomplished.”

The rest of the inductees are as followed:

2019 Washington Nationals – won franchise’s first World Series

Ken Beatrice – sports talk radio personality for over two decades

Herman Boone – TC Williams coach who led team to 1971 Virginia state football championship (portrayed in film “Remember the Titans”)

Austin Carr – considered one of the greatest high school basketball players at Macklin HS, played 11 years in the NBA

Gary Clark – WR for the Redskins, won two Super Bowls, still holds team rookie receiving record

Bob Dwyer – high school basketball coach for Archbishop Carroll and St. Anselm’s School for 26 years, recipient of the Morgan Wooten Award for Lifetime Achievement in Coaching High School Basketball

Jill Ellis – head coach of the US Women’s National Soccer team, won 2015 and 2019 World Cups

Wil Jones – head coach of the University of the District of Columbia, led team to 1982 Div. II National Championship, All-American point guard at American University

John Lucas – All-American at Maryland, first overall pick in 1976 NBA Draft by Houston, played 13 season in the NBA