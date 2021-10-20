Washington moves on from Dustin Hopkins, Chris Blewitt will be kicker moving forward

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — On Wednesday, the Washington Football Team decided to part ways with kicker Dustin Hopkins and are going with Chris Blewitt as their kicker moving forward.

In six games this season, Hopkins made 12 field goals in 14 attempts and missed two extra points in 12 attempts. As for their replacement, Blewitt has no NFL experience as a starter, and his his last stat in a live football game comes from his senior season at Pitt in 2016.

“[I] just felt that we needed to do something going forward,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “Really appreciate everything Dustin has done for us. He’s a solid football player. He’ll get an opportunity to play again. I just felt at this time it was something that I felt we had to do going forward. This was my move, my decision and I’ll live with it.”

Rivera went on to talk about his decision to choose an inexperienced Blewitt over Hopkins, a kicker who has been in the NFL since 2013.

“We had brought Chris in before and Chris did the same thing in the workout he did before. I think he only missed one and it was over a 50 yarder, I think, at both of his tryouts that he had. As I said, it was my decision and I’ll own that.”

Blewitt will get his first chance to impress on Sunday in Green Bay as Washington take son the Packers.