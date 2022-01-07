Washington locks up left tackle position, Leno Jr. signs 3-year, $37.5M extension

ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — Earlier this week, the Washington Football Team extended left tackle Charles Leno Jr.

The contract was a 3-year, $37.5 million deal, solidifying one of the most important positions on the field for Washington.

“He had some leadership qualities that I thought were really good in terms of his relationship with not just the offensive guys, but guys on the defensive side,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “Those are the kind of guys you want here. Veteran guys who have had success, guys who understand what it takes, and guys who are going to do it the way you need to have it done.”

Leno Jr. came over from Chicago during the offseason, and was a much needed position for the team to fill after their O-Line troubles in 2020. His initial contract when signing was just for one year, but the veteran put together a strong, healthy season, starting all 16 games played so far.

“This is not something I anticipated when I first signed here, but it was something I wanted to show,” said Leno Jr. “I wanted to show, my ability. I wanted to show my availability, my ability as a player that I am, the teammate I am. I wanted to show the community how I can make an impact. I think I checked all of those boxes and I hope I did, but I still got a lot more to do. This is just one step into the right direction.”

With all of the uncertainty on the offensive line as to who will be returning next season, at least Washington football fans can go into the offseason knowing that they have their left tackle position taken care of.