Washington head coach, Ron Rivera, completes final cancer treatment

(WDVM) – Washington Football Team’s head coach, Ron Rivera, finished his final round of cancer treatment on Monday at the Inova Schar Cancer Institute in Virginia.

Doctors and nurses wearing “Rivera Strong” shirts lined the hallways cheering him on and throwing confetti as the coach made his way through the hospital to ring the bell, which signals that he has completed treatment.

Rivera, 58, announced in August that he had been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma and would get treatment while still carrying on with his coaching duties.

Rivera has not missed a game since being diagnosed.

