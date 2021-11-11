Washington & Frederick County High School Volleyball Playoffs (November 9, 2021)

North Hagerstown volleyball collect themselves in the first set against Oakdale

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, (WDVM) – Coverage from the region finals of the MPSSAA High School Volleyball Playoffs in Washington, and Frederick County, Maryland.

3A West Region I Final – #2 Oakdale vs. #1 North Hagerstown

Despite a close first set, the North Hagerstown Hubs would regain their composure, and burst out to a quick 10 point lead, winning the first, and going on to sweep the Oakdale Bears, to advance to the MPSSAA 3A State Volleyball Quarterfinals.

1A West Region II Final – #3 Smithsburg vs. #1 Williamsport

With a 2-0 lead in the game, the Smithsburg Leopards jumped out to a strong start in their third set against the Williamsport Wildcats, but could not sustain their momentum, as the Wildcats would come back, and win their region final matchup 3-0.

Other Washington & Frederick County Scores