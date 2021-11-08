Washington & Frederick County High School Volleyball Playoffs (November 8, 2021)

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, (WDVM) – Coverage from the region semifinals of the MPSSAA High School Volleyball Playoffs in Washington, and Frederick County, Maryland.

3A West Region I Semifinal – #5 Linganore vs. #1 North Hagerstown

The top-seeded North Hagerstown Hubs locked up their spot in the 3A West Region I final, with a 3-0 win over the Linganore Lancers.

The Hubs exploded to a 20-5 lead in the first set, before winning it 25-6.

North Hagerstown will face #2 Oakdale in the Region final.

1A West Region II Semifinal – #5 Clear Spring vs. #1 Williamsport

The Williamsport Wildcats dominated at home, taking their region semifinal matchup over Clear Spring, 3-0.

The Wildcats faced adversity early in the third set, with both teams tied at 6-6 after trading points back and forth. But Williamsport held strong, and carved out a large lead before taking the set at the end.

Williamsport will host #3 Smithsburg Leopards in the Region final.

Other Washington & Frederick County scores: