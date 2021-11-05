Washington & Frederick County High School Volleyball Playoffs (November 3, 2021)

Urbana celebrate their first set win over Seneca Valley

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, (WDVM) – Coverage from the region quarterfinals of the MPSSAA High School Volleyball Playoffs in Washington, and Frederick County, Maryland.

4A West Region II Quarterfinals – #6 Seneca Valley Eagles vs. #3 Urbana Hawks

The Urbana Hawks advance to the next round in the 4A West Region II playoff bracket, with a 3-0 win over the Seneca Valley Eagles.

3A West Region I Quarterfinals – #7 Frederick Cadets vs. #2 Oakdale Bears

The Oakdale Bears lock up their spot in the next round of the playoffs, with a 3-0 win over the Frederick Cadets.

Other Washington & Frederick County Scores: