Washington & Frederick County High School Soccer State Semifinal Coverage (November 13, 2021)

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of the MPSSAA state semifinals in high school soccer action in both Washington, and Frederick County, Maryland.
3A Boy’s Soccer State Semifinal – No. 6 C. Milton Wright vs. No. 2 Tuscarora
Despite creating multiple opportunities for themselves, the Tuscarora Titans’ season comes to an end, with a 2-0 loss to C. Milton Wright.
The Titans would trail 1-0 in the second half, before C. Milton Wright’s Gabe Carpenter extended their lead late in the second half.
3A Girl’s Soccer State Semifinal – No. 3 Oakdale vs. No. 2 Mt. Hebron
After conceding an early goal from the Mt. Hebron Vikings, the Oakdale Bears would take multiple shots to get out of the hole they were in, before losing to the Vikings 1-0, ending their season at the 3A State semifinals.
Other Washington & Frederick County Scores:
- 1A Boy’s Soccer State Semifinal – No. 3 Alleghany 1, No. 2 Brunswick 2
- 1A Girl’s Soccer State Semifinal – No. 4 Brunswick 0(2), No. 1 Mountain 0(1)