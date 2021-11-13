Washington & Frederick County High School Soccer State Semifinal Coverage (November 13, 2021)

Tuscarora boy’s soccer lose 2-0 in the state semifinal against C. Milton Wright

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of the MPSSAA state semifinals in high school soccer action in both Washington, and Frederick County, Maryland.

3A Boy’s Soccer State Semifinal – No. 6 C. Milton Wright vs. No. 2 Tuscarora

Despite creating multiple opportunities for themselves, the Tuscarora Titans’ season comes to an end, with a 2-0 loss to C. Milton Wright.

The Titans would trail 1-0 in the second half, before C. Milton Wright’s Gabe Carpenter extended their lead late in the second half.

3A Girl’s Soccer State Semifinal – No. 3 Oakdale vs. No. 2 Mt. Hebron

After conceding an early goal from the Mt. Hebron Vikings, the Oakdale Bears would take multiple shots to get out of the hole they were in, before losing to the Vikings 1-0, ending their season at the 3A State semifinals.

Despite a strong second half push that showed great spirit and character, Bears girls soccer falls to Mt Hebron 1-0 in the state semifinals. The Bears conclude a tremendous season with a 15-2-2 record and a regional championship. — Oakdale HS Athletics (@OHS_Bears) November 14, 2021

Other Washington & Frederick County Scores: