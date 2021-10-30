Washington & Frederick County High School Soccer Playoffs (October 29 & 30, 2021)

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, (WDVM) – Coverage from the second round of the MPSSAA High School Soccer Playoffs in Washington, and Frederick County, Maryland.

2A West Region II semifinal – #2 Middletown beat #6 Hammond 2-0

Despite a slow start in the first half, the Middletown Knights came up with a 2-0 win over the #6 Hammond Bears, to advance to their region final.

The Knights would get close in the first half with a few times, with four shots on target, and a near shot opportunity from Ryan Stuart.

4A West Region II Semifinal – #2 Urbana beat #3 Seneca Valley 5-0

The Urbana Hawks start fast, and finish strong, beating the #3 Seneca Valley 5-0, to advance to the region finals. The Hawks scored three times in the first half, before adding two more in the second half to win.

Other Washington & Frederick County Girl’s Soccer Scores:

1A West Region II Semifinal : #2 Boonsboro 3, #3 Williamsport 0

1A West Region II Semifinal: #1 Brunswick vs. #4 Smithsburg

: Brunswick, vs. Smithsburg 2A West Region II Semifinal : #2 Glenelg 1, #3 Walkersville 0

: Glenelg 1, Walkersville 0 3A West Region I Semifinal : #1 Tuscarora 4, #4 Thomas Johnson 0

: Tuscarora 4, Thomas Johnson 0 3A West Region I Semifinal: #2 Linganore 1, #3 Oakdale 2

