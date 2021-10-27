Washington & Frederick County High School Soccer Playoffs (October 27, 2021)

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, (WDVM) – Coverage from the first round of the MPSSAA High School Soccer Playoffs in Washington, and Frederick County, Maryland.

1A West Region II Boy’s Soccer – #4 Smithsburg beat #5 Williamsport 2-0 in penalties

The #4 seed Smithsburg Leopards advance to the 1A West Region semifinals, after beating #5 Williamsport 2-0 in a penalty shootout.

Both teams traded plenty of blows early, despite having no score to show for it. After double overtime, Smithsburg’s Jake Palczewski came up clutch for the home team, coming up with three saves to keep his perfect shutout, as the Leopards would go on to win 2-0.

1A West Region II Girl’s Soccer – #4 Smithsburg beat #5 Clear Spring, 5-1

The #4 seed Smithsburg Leopards pick up a dominant 5-1 win over the #5 Clear Spring Blazers, to advance to the 1A West Region semifinals.

Amanda Hawbecker opened the scoring for the Leopards early in the first half, as the team founds it footing, and picked up two more quick goals to lead 3-0 at half.

Other Washington & Frederick Co. Boy’s Soccer scores:

4A West Region II : #6 Clarksburg 3, #3 Urbana 4 (Overtime)

: Clarksburg 3, Urbana 4 (Overtime) 3A West Region I : #5 North Hagerstown 0, #4 South Hagerstown 1

: North Hagerstown 0, South Hagerstown 1 3A West Region I : #6 Thomas Johnson 3, #3 Frederick 4

: Thomas Johnson 3, Frederick 4 3A West Region I : #7 Linganore 0, #2 Oakdale 4

: Linganore 0, Oakdale 4 2A West Region II : #6 Hammond 1, #3 Walkersville 0

: Hammond 1, Walkersville 0 1A West Region II: #6 Catoctin 1, #3 Boonsboro 6

Other Washington & Frederick Co. Girl’s Soccer scores:

3A West Region II : #5 North Hagerstown 3, #4 Thomas Johnson 4

: North Hagerstown 3, Thomas Johnson 4 3A West Region II : #7 South Hagerstown 0, #2 Linganore 8

: South Hagerstown 0, Linganore 8 3A West Region II : #6 Frederick 0, #3 Oakdale 4

: Frederick 0, Oakdale 4 2A West Region II : #5 Oakland Mills 1, #4 Middletown 0

: Oakland Mills 1, Middletown 0 2A West Region II : #6 Hammond 0, #3 Walkersville 3

: Hammond 0, Walkersville 3 1A West Region II: #6 Williamsport 4, #3 Catoctin 3 (Overtime)

Girls soccer final

Oakland Mills 1

Middletown 0 — Middletown Knights (@Mid_sports) October 28, 2021

Great night in the ‘Burg! Boys soccer defeats Williamsport 3-0 in penalties, Girls soccer beats the Blazers 5-1! pic.twitter.com/8bjHG7SLkd — Athletic Director (@burgleopards) October 28, 2021

First playoff win of my HS career tonight, 4-3 over Catoctin. I scored the game winner 30 seconds into OT. Living my best ⚽️ life, onto the next round for Williamsport HS girls! @pipeline_soccer — Lauren Toms (@laurentomss) October 28, 2021

Lady Lions are in the Win Column ! 3-0 over Hammond ! — WHSLadyLionssoccer (@LadysoccerWhs) October 28, 2021