Washington & Frederick County High School Soccer Playoffs (November 2, 2021)

Tuscarora’s boys soccer team celebrate their second, and final goal against Oakdale

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, (WDVM) – Coverage from the region finals of the MPSSAA High School Soccer Playoffs in Washington, and Frederick County, Maryland.

3A West Region I Boy’s Soccer Final: #2 Oakdale vs. #1 Tuscarora

At home, the Tuscarora boy’s soccer team beat the Oakdale Bears, 2-0, to advance to the State Quarterfinals.

3A West Region I Girl’s Soccer Final: #3 Oakdale vs. #1 Tuscarora

The Oakdale Bears pull off the upset over Tuscarora, winning their region final 1-0 in the first extra time period.

1A West Region II Girls Soccer Final: #2 Boonsboro vs. #1 Brunswick

Brunswick defeats Boonsboro 3-2 to advance to the State Quarterfinals.

1A West Region II Boys Soccer Final: #2 Clear Spring vs. #1 Brunswick

Brunswick defeated Clear Spring 2-1 to advance to the State Quarterfinals.

Other Washington & Frederick County Scores:

  • 2A West Region II Finals: #2 Middletown 0, #1 Glenelg 1

