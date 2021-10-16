Washington & Frederick County High School Football Week 7 (October 15, 2021)

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage from Week 7 in high school football action from Washington, and Frederick Counties in Maryland.

Frederick Cadets vs. Linganore Lancers (Game of the Week)

The Linganore Lancers remain undefeated this season through week seven picking up a 28-14 win over the Frederick Cadets.

“The game plan was just to play tough,” said Linganore senior nose guard Chase Schultz. “We gotta play tough against tough teams because then they shut down, and if we can shut them down, then that’s how we win games.”

The Lancer defense shut down Frederick at the goal line with 5:15 left to play in the first quarter to keep them off the board.

“That gave us some good momentum because then they would have scored the first touchdown there and then that puts us down early but you know, we get that stop, and then we go down and score a touchdown and that gives us great momentum for the rest of the game.”

Ethan Arneson accounted for three of Linganore’s four touchdowns Friday night, including the two in the first half that gave the Lancers a 14-6 half time lead. The other touchdown was a 35 yard pass from Timmy Connor to Jacob McEntire in the third quarter that gave the Lancers a 21-7 lead.

Frederick’s first score came with 51 seconds remaining in the first half – a 50 yard touchdown pass from Brian Mbuthia to Travon Neal.

In the fourth quarter, after Arneson ran in his third touchdown of the night from 8 yards out, the Cadets answered one final time with a short pass from Mbuthia to Reggie Snowden who ran it 27 yards for the final points of the night.

Linganore is now 7-0 with only two games remaining on the regular season schedule.

“You hope as the season goes on, every year, you turn it over to the team and say ‘look, we’re going to go as far as you want to go,'” said Linganore head coach Rick Connor. “‘We’ve coached you as well as we can, as much as we can. You gotta take over and take the ownership,’ and it’s awesome to have that happen.”

The Seed Sabres vs. Clear Spring Blazers

Clear Spring pick up their first win of the season, with a 44-36 thriller of the Seed Sabres from Baltimore, Maryland.

Clear Spring led 28-6 deep into the second quarter, before Michael Thompson added another touchdown for the Sabres to close the gap.

In the third quarter, Seed got within eight points, thanks to a long touchdown from Michael Thompson, before Clear Spring exploded in the last half of the second half to win the game.

North Hagerstown Hubs vs. Boonsboro Warriors

The Boonsboro Warriors picked up a dominant win over the North Hagerstown Hubs, 44-7. The Warriors’ game against the Hubs ended in record time, as Boonsboro created most of their offensive production through their ground game.

The lone score for the Hubs would come in the second half, but they could not hold onto the ball properly in the fourth quarter, allowing Boonsboro multiple opportunities to score late in the game.

This would mark Boonsboro’s second win in a row this season, bringing their record to 3-4.

Other Washington County Scores:

Williamsport 32, South Hagerstown 33

Fort Hill 48, Smithsburg 20

Trinity Christian 53, Hancock 0

Other Frederick County Scores: