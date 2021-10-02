Washington & Frederick County High School Football Week 5 (October 1, 2021)

Darby Bryant being congratulated by his teammates, in a 19-0 historic win for Williamsport over Boonsboro

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage from Week 5 in high school football action from Washington, and Frederick Counties in Maryland.

Middletown Knights vs. Linganore Lancers

The Linganore Lancers improve to 5-0 with a 24-13 win over Middletown.

Brunswick Railroaders vs. Clear Spring Blazers

The Brunswick Railroaders would pick up a crucial road win over the Clear Spring Blazers, beating them 49-6, to go 4-1 in the season so far.

The Railroaders would jump out to a 14-0 lead early, with two quick scores from Michael Saunders. Blazers would answer back with a keeper from quarterback Malakai Cunningham, but would fail to score any more points, as Brunswick ran up the score.

Williamsport Wildcats vs. Boonsboro Warriors

The Williamsport Wildcats pick up a historic win over the Boonsboro Warriors on the road, blanking them 19-0. This was the program’s second win at Boonsboro, in almost twenty years.

The Wildcats entered the second half with a 13-0 score, and rested their trust in their fast defense, preventing Boonsboro from gaining any kind of momentum.

Darby Bryant was the star for Williamsport on the night, adding a five-yard score near the end of the game, to extend their lead 19-0.

“They put a lot of trust in me.” Darby said as he spoke about his teammates, “I thank my offensive line a lot, because none of it would happen without them. They block hard every single play, every single down.”

“It’s been kind of a roller coaster season.” said Head Coach Tim Small, “Week 5, we’ve experienced things all over the map. We needed to put together, we need to make plays on offense early, and the defense to kind of kick into more physical. That was the gameplan tonight, and I couldn’t be more proud of. That’s exactly what the kids did.”

Other Washington County Scores:

North Hagerstown 0, James Wood 52

South Hagerstown 0, Jefferson 64

Alleghany 48, Smithsburg 23

Other Frederick County Scores: