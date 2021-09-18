Washington & Frederick County High School Football Week 3 (September 17, 2021)

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Week 3 in Maryland High School football brought with it all the juice, and excitement we expect out of premiere rivalry matchups.

Middletown Knights vs. Oakdale Bears

The Oakdale Bears bounced back after a week 2 loss to Walkersville and defeated the Middletown Knights 34-19 in week 3.

“It was a great team win,” said Bears head coach Kurt Stein. “We got a lot of stuff that we got to clean up still but unlike last week, our playmakers, in some key spots, made some big big plays. We made big plays which gave us some points [that] let our defense play with a lead a little bit which helped them out a lot.

Bears senior wide receiver, Cameron Dorner, was one of those guys that came up in big spots for Oakdale tonight , scoring two touchdowns and putting up 177 yards of total offense on six catches.

“He knew after last week when he had the opportunity a couple times when he maybe would have made one…this week I knew he would come back,” said Stein. “We tried to feature him as much as we could and he stepped up having some humongous plays tonight – two huge touchdowns.”

“It feels amazing,” said Dorner. “This is actually my first time beating Middletown in all four years of my high school career so it’s a little different feeling beating them because I never beat them before, but yeah, it’s a team game. All of my teammates did wonderful and I’m so proud of them.”

One of the more notable plays of the night was Dorner’s second touchdown – a 69 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Pippin, that put the Bears up 20-12 at the end of the third quarter.

“I ran a post. Ran by the kid. Joe Pippin threw a nice bomb and I just caught it and ran through.”

And speaking of Joe Pippin. The Bears senior quarterback, who recently committed to Frostburg State, was 11/22 tonight for 267 yards and threw three touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

“Joe’s my guy. He’s been my quarterback since I was about six or seven so he’s been through it all, we’ve been through it all and we’ve been playing football with each other for a long time. He’s my mans.”

Coach Stein told his team at practice this week that they neeedd to clean up the little things that could cost them games. Defensively his team has been solid, but that what it comes own to is the offense needing to be able to put points on the board – and they did that tonight.

“The difference was our mentality in practice,” said Dorner. “We went hard through practice all five days of the week and we just responded well.”

“Last week was disappointing, but this week I was really proud of the way they responded,” said Stein. “But they got to keep climbing the ladder because it doesn’t get an easier for us.”

Linganore Lancers vs. Walkersville Lions

The Linganore Lancers are maintain their perfect record, with a 25-12 victory on the road, against county rivals, the Walkersville Lions.

“I’m really proud of these guys.” said Head Coach Rick Conner, “They came over here, on their turf. They [Walkersville] have a great team too, Joe [Polce] does a great job. And when we played defense the way we did. Run the ball the way we did. And hit plays like we did down field, some guys stepped up. A little tense. Our little sophomore running back was outstanding. Our big tenth grade quarterback was outstanding, and we played well.”

That “little” tenth grade running back, Ethan Arneson, just earned the starting running back spot for the Lancers; and was an integral part of their gameplan, as the Lancers burned time on the clock in their final two drives.

“This was probably my best game so far, for sure. I finally got the starting spot, and it felt good to go out there and run the ball.” said sophomore Ethan Arneson.

A large part of the Lancers’ gameplan can be attested to their play of the “big tenth grade quarterback”, Christian Petruzzello.

A decisive moment in the fourth quarter, Petruzzello would nearly fumble the ball near the goal line. With pressure coming to him, nearly tackling him for a loss, Petruzzello had enough awareness to find senior wide receiver Jacob McEntire in the endzone all by himself, extending Linganore’s lead 25-6.

“It’s awesome. Cause I know we came here and they beat us last year, so it was awesome to get that revenge. Felt amazing.” said Christian Petruzzello.

Frederick County Final Scores

Thomas Johnson 27, Catoctin 20

Frederick 63, Wheaton 7

St. Mary’s Ryken 45, Urbana 27

Washington County Final Scores