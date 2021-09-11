Washington & Frederick County High School Football Week 2 (September 10, 2021)

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Week 2 of High School Football in Maryland brought with it a ton of excitement from Washington, and Frederick County.

Game of the Week – Oakdale vs. Walkersville

The Walkersville Lions pick up their first win at home, since October 25, 2019; beating the Oakdale Bears 20-14. In Oakdale’s final drive of the game, Walkersville’s Micah Hess came up with a game-sealing interception, locking up the Lion’s victory.

“I don’t even know – we were playing to win.” said junior Micah Hess. “Every last play I told the boys, we gon’ fight. We gon’ fight, we’re gonna hit them hard, and hit them harder, till they got nothing to do but throw it in the air, and we’re gonna get a pick. And that’s what we did.”

The Lions would not score until the second quarter, before Oakdale returned the favor by answering back with a quick touchdown of their own, setting the tone for a tough game for the rest of the night.

“Oakdale is a great team and a great program.” said Head Coach Joe Polce. “So we knew it was going to be a war. We told our guys all week long, just keep battling. Hang together when things get tough, and good things happen.”

Sherwood vs. Urbana

Sherwood improves to 2-0 with win on the road at Urbana 31-28. The Hawks came within three points late in the game, but could not make up the lead the Warriors had built, as they dropped their first game of the season.

Frederick vs. Middletown

Middletown improves to 2-0 on the season with a 35-33 win over Frederick.

“That was a fantastic opponent and a fantastic game,” said Knights head coach Collin DeLauter.

The Knights and the Cadets traded shots all night, but came down to the last five minutes of the game. Frederick had the ball with 5:17 left on the clock – plenty of time for a game winning drive – when Cadets quarterback, Brian Mbuthia, would be picked off by Middletown.

The Knights would take their time down the field, ending in victory formation, and picking up a win in front of a packed home crowd that was decked out in USA colors.

“Tight games are all about who can make plays,” said DeLauter. “Fortunately at that time we had a guy step up and make a play.”

Frederick County Final Scores

South Hagerstown 39, Tuscarora 0

Brunswick 34, Thomas Johnson 3

Linganore 42, Westminster 7

Catoctin 6, Mountain Ridge 49

Washington County Final Scores