Washington & Frederick County High School Football Week 1 (September 3, 2021)

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Week 1 of High School Football is back in Maryland, and with it, Washington, and Frederick County teams took to the gridiron in our area.
Boonsboro vs. Catoctin
The Boonsboro Warriors walked into enemy territory, and slugged it out with the Catoctin Cougars on the road, picking up the 14-7 win over the home team.
Sean Gollogly, and Brayden Ord notched the two touchdowns for Boonsboro, to pick them up 14-0 heading into halftime.
Aberdeen vs. Frederick
Late in the game against the Aberdeen Eagles, the Frederick Cadets lead the road team 37-14, following Travon Neal’s fourth touchdown of the night. He had three receiving touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown, totaling 153 yards of offense.
Despite a late scare, the Cadets walked out with a 44-30 win, to start their season.
Middletown vs. Tuscarora
The Middletown Knights kick off their season with a clean win over the Tuscarora Titans, blanking the home team 47-0. Dominick Beckman rushed for three touchdowns in the first half, to seal Tuscarora’s fate early.
North Hagerstown vs. Thomas Johnson
Despite the advantage of a Frederick County-focused neutral territory, the North Hagerstown Hubs start their season with a dub, beating the Thomas Johnson Patriots 19-6.
Washington County Final Scores
- Saint James 60, Clear Spring 12
- Manchester Valley 21, Williamsport 6
- Francis Scott Key 32, Smithsburg 0
- Paden City 58, Hancock 0
Frederick County Final Scores
- Walkersville 42, Liberty 14
- Kenwood 0, Linganore 30
- South Hagerstown 13, Oakdale 42
- South Carroll 34, Brunswick 13