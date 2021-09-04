Washington & Frederick County High School Football Week 1 (September 3, 2021)

Wide shot of the crowd at Catoctin High School, as the home team prepared to face the Boonsboro Warriors.

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Week 1 of High School Football is back in Maryland, and with it, Washington, and Frederick County teams took to the gridiron in our area.

Boonsboro vs. Catoctin

The Boonsboro Warriors walked into enemy territory, and slugged it out with the Catoctin Cougars on the road, picking up the 14-7 win over the home team.

Sean Gollogly, and Brayden Ord notched the two touchdowns for Boonsboro, to pick them up 14-0 heading into halftime.

Aberdeen vs. Frederick

Late in the game against the Aberdeen Eagles, the Frederick Cadets lead the road team 37-14, following Travon Neal’s fourth touchdown of the night. He had three receiving touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown, totaling 153 yards of offense.

Despite a late scare, the Cadets walked out with a 44-30 win, to start their season.

Middletown vs. Tuscarora

The Middletown Knights kick off their season with a clean win over the Tuscarora Titans, blanking the home team 47-0. Dominick Beckman rushed for three touchdowns in the first half, to seal Tuscarora’s fate early.

North Hagerstown vs. Thomas Johnson

Despite the advantage of a Frederick County-focused neutral territory, the North Hagerstown Hubs start their season with a dub, beating the Thomas Johnson Patriots 19-6.

Washington County Final Scores

Saint James 60, Clear Spring 12

Manchester Valley 21, Williamsport 6

Francis Scott Key 32, Smithsburg 0

Paden City 58, Hancock 0

Frederick County Final Scores