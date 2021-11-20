Washington & Frederick County High School Football State Quarterfinals (November 20, 2021)

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage from the MPSSAA High School Football State Quarterfinals featuring teams from Washington, and Frederick Counties in Maryland.

No. 8 City College vs. No. 1 Linganore

The Linganore Lancers put on a dominant defensive display, winning 50-6 over the City College Black Knights.

“It’s really special, because I know a lot of guys last season missed out on something big, and we got something to do.” said senior Joshua Sachar.

Sachar notched three interceptions in the game, as the Lancers held City College to a scoreless first half, and only allowed one score from them the entire game.

“It just felt amazing, we had something to prove, and I think the secondary showed out today.” said Sachar.

“For me, I love practice.” said Head Coach Rick Conner after the game, “I can’t wait to go to practice on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday we might have a couple, and Thursday we do it in the morning. On Friday we have the walkthrough, and we have game that night, it’s awesome.”

The Lancers will face No. 5 Frederick next Friday at home for the 3A State Semifinals.

Other Washington, & Frederick County Scores: