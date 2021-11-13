Washington & Frederick County High School Football Playoffs, Second Round (November 12, 2021)

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage from the second round of MPSSAA High School Football playoffs from Washington, and Frederick Counties in Maryland.

3A West Region – No. 3 Damascus vs. No. 2 Frederick

On their first drive on defense, the Frederick Cadets managed to stop the Damascus Hornets from scoring, just three yards away from the endzone, forcing pressure on their quarterback, and creating two crucial sacks that would create a turnover on downs.

Using their momentum on defense, the Cadets exploded to a 29-0 lead by the end of the first half, holding on for a 43-12 win over the Damascus Hornets.

3A West Region – No. 5 Oakdale vs. No. 1 Linganore

The Linganore Lancers would take advantage of a strong second half, to move past the Oakdale Bears in the second round of the 3A West playoffs, beating them 44-27.

The Bears would be without senior Joe Pippin through the entire first half, as he dealt with an injury he received near the end of the first half, after a tough sack from Linganore’s Chase Schultz.

The Lancers would keep going to their main source of offense on the night, sophomore running back Ethan Arneson, who had 46 carries, for 274 yards on the night.

Other Washington & Frederick County Scores:

1A North – No. 3 Pikesville 0, No. 2 Brunswick 36

2A West – No. 3 Middletown 3, No. 2 Glenelg 21

2A West – No. 4 Walkersville, 41, No. 1 Oakland Mills 42

4A/3A West – No. 3 Urbana vs. No. 2 Mt. Hebron (on Saturday)