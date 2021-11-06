Washington & Frederick County High School Football Playoffs (November 5, 2021)

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage from the first round of MPSSAA High School Football playoffs from Washington, and Frederick Counties in Maryland.

3A West Region – #7 North Hagerstown vs. #2 Frederick

The Frederick Cadets advance to the next round of the playoffs, with a 55-8 win over North Hagerstown.

The Cadets broke out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, thanks to their explosive offense, and stout defense.

2A West Region – #6 Hammond vs. #3 Middletown

The Middletown Knights hold on to a 48-12 win at home, over Hammond, to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

The Knights lead 34-0 at halftime over Hammond.

2A West Region – #5 Poolesville vs. #4 Walkersville

Despite a late scare, the Walkersville Lions held on to a 35-28 win over the Poolesville Falcons.

The Lions were tied at 14 in the third quarter, before Jeremiah Franklin burst through to give them a 21-14 lead. Walkersville, and Poolesville traded blows back and forth, before the Lions locked in defensively, and Jeremiah Franklin gave the Lions the game-leading touchdown.

“The past week where we had the tough loss to Middletown, I know everybody was devastated. But they pushed through, and everybody came out to support. It’s really cold, and I know they were a little iffy about coming, but they showed really great support.” said Jeremiah, when talking about the support for their home playoff game.

“We’re really happy, getting a home playoff win. We haven’t had a home playoff win since 2017, so this is a big deal for our program, and our community. And hey, every week is a one week season so, start again on Monday.” said Head Coach Joe Polce.

2A/1A West Region – #6 Western STES vs. #3 Williamsport

Williamsport dominate at home in their first round, with a 59-0 win over Western Tech.

2A/1A West Region – #5 Liberty vs. #4 Boonsboro

Boonsboro advance to the next round with a 42-20 win over Liberty.

“That was awesome!,” said Boonsboro head coach Pete Yurish after the game. “That felt really good. I was really happy for our team and the seniors being there last time to play here. They got to go out victorious and the way we did it…that was tremendous.”

Other Washington & Frederick County Scores: