Washington & Frederick County High School Football Coverage Week 9 (October 28 & 29,2021)

Head Coach Collin Delauter and the Middletown Knights celebrate their 37-0 win over Walkersville on the road

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage from Week 9 in high school football action from Washington, and Frederick Counties in Maryland.

Middletown Knights vs. Walkersville Lions

The Middletown Knights blanked the Walkersville Lions on the road, beating them 37-0.

The Knights would open their first quarter with a kickoff return that brought the ball all the way to the redzone, setting up Middletown for the easy 7-0 lead early.

Right before the second quarter, Middletown would fake a punt, catching the Lions off guard, and allowing Camren Baker to extend their lead 13-0.

The Knights would show no signs of slowing down; picking up their points through the defense as well, forcing a sack fumble, and then Vince Flook would proceed to return it for the 20-0 lead.

“It means a lot, and it’s definitely a big confidence booster heading into the playoffs. But we know, we could easily see this team down the road, and they’re a good football team.” said Head Coach Collin Delauter

The Knights finish with a 7-2 record in the regular season, and await the remaining results around the 2A West Region, before they are reseeded for the playoffs next week.

“You know one thing I can really harp on, is just the way these guys are coming together, and if we can continue to do that, I think we got great things for this team.” said Coach Delauter.

Other Washington County Scores: