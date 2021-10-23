Washington & Frederick County High School Football Coverage Week 8 (October 22, 2021)

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage from Week 8 in high school football action from Washington, and Frederick Counties in Maryland.

Recap from Brunswick vs. Walkersville, and Oakdale vs. Frederick

Frederick 35, Oakdale 21

The Cadets were the No. 4 seed heading into Week 8, while the Bears were the No. 5 seed. Frederick’s win Friday night could potentially land them home field advantage for playoffs that begin in two weeks.

Walkersville 28, Brunwick 13

The Lions improve to 6-2 with a win over Brunswick, who they hadn’t seen since the 2016 season.

Lions head coach, Joe Polce, saying after the game that this was the most complete game of football his team had played all year.

“We’re right here at playoff time so it’s important to be playing your best football at the end of the season,” said Polce. “Hopefully that what we’re doing.”

Lions quarterback, Gavin Hughes, came into Friday night’s game ranked 4th in passing yards among quarterbacks in Frederick County, and he added to it, throwing for three more touchdowns against Brunswick.

“I mean it’s huge,” said Lions quarterback, Gavin Hughes. “Playoffs, seeding, and everything…we want homefield advantage for the playoffs game, especially for the games like Middletown, so these late season wins are huge.”

North Hagerstown vs. Spring Mills

The North Hagerstown Hubs suffered a 31-6 loss on the road, to the Spring Mills Cardinals from West Virginia.

The Hubs would start the first quarter strong, with a fumble recovery, that led to a long drive, giving them the chance to open up the scoring thanks to a keeper from Luke Kercheval.

After their first score, the Hubs would concede 31 consecutive points to lose the game.

Other Washington County Scores:

Boonsboro 34, South Hagerstown 21

Petersburg 34, Clear Spring 16

Williamsport 10, Mountain Ridge 31

Other Frederick County Scores: