WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of the MPSSAA High school girls’ basketball quarterfinals featuring teams from Washington and Frederick County from March 5th, 2022.

Girls’ Basketball

2A State Quarterfinal – (8) Liberty vs. (1) Williamsport

The Williamsport Wildcats overcome an eight-point deficit to beat the Liberty Lions 33-30, locking up their spot in the 2A State semifinals.

Senior Bryson Ostrum converted two crucial free throws with seven seconds left in the game to give Williamsport the lead.

Williamsport will play No. 5 Fallston in the state semifinals at Richard Montgomery High School on Wednesday, March 9. Tipoff is set for 5 pm.

1A State Quarterfinal – (8) Cambridge South-Dorchester vs. (1) Catoctin

The Catoctin Cougars dominated in their state quarterfinal matchup against Cambridge SD, winning 61-21. The Cougars led 47-15 at halftime. They will play No. 5 Fort Hill on Tuesday, March 8 at 5pm in the state semifinals at Richard Montgomery High School.

Other Scores:

3A State Quarterfinals – (7) Frederick 33, (2) Howard 55