WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of the MPSSAA High school boys’ basketball quarterfinals featuring teams from Washington and Frederick County from March 4th, 2022.

Boys’ Basketball

3A State Quarterfinal – (8) Oakdale vs (1) Damascus

The 8th-seeded Oakdale Bears took down the top-seeded Damascus Hornets on Friday 56-55 to advance to the State Semifinals.

“I’m so proud of my guys,” said Bears head coach, Brandon Long, after the game. “The deck was stacked against them and we knew we just needed one play at a time and give our best players the opportunity to make plays, and I’ll be darned if they didn’t.”

“We came to win and we showed up,” said Bears’ senior Cameron Dorner. “It’s a team game so everybody put in a team effort and we won. We came out.”

Down by one point with six seconds left in the game, Dorner grabbed a rebound off of a Damascus missed free-throw, and took it down the court where he was fouled driving the lane. The bucket gave the Bears a one point lead with .06 seconds left on the clock.

“The only thing that [was] going through my head was ‘we gotta score,'” said Dorner.

Damascus would throw it deep down to the court to try to get off one final shot, but the inbound pass was picked off my Alex Hawkins to end the game with the Bears winning 56-55 to advance to the Final Four.

“That was probably the best in terms of finishes,” said Long when asked how this win stacked up to others. “I wish we were going to Maryland. It’s not exactly the same this year, but the win is still just as sweet.”

2A State Quarterfinal – (6) Overlea vs. (3) Williamsport

The Williamsport Wildcats’ season comes to a heartbreaking end with a 70-66 loss to the Overlea Falcons from Baltimore, Maryland.

Williamsport’s Jevon Yarborough had 32 points for his team, while freshman Ceonta Wilmore added 22 points.

Other Scores