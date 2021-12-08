Washington & Frederick County High School Basketball Scores & Highlights (December 7th, 2021)

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – High school basketball returns in full to Washington, and Frederick County, with teams across our area suiting up for the first time.

Boy’s Basketball

Clear Spring vs. Williamsport

The Williamsport Wildcats open up their season at home with a win over Clear Spring, 67-47. WIlliamsport’s Jevon Yarborough led the group with 21 points, six steals, four rebounds, and 3 assists. Kimari Jordan, Wyatt McKean, and Ceonta Wilmore each added nine points each.

The Wildcats will suit up on Thursday, December 9, at night against North Hagerstown at 7pm.

South Hagerstown vs. Boonsboro

Despite a late game comeback attempt, the Boonsboro Warriors held tough against the South Hagerstown Rebels to pull out the 64-62 win.

Senior Justin Osmond led the charge for the Warriors with his late game performance.

Middletown vs. Urbana

The Urbana boy’s basketball team start their season with a win over the Middletown Knights, 64-51.

Frederick vs. Walkersville

The Walkersville Lions squeak out a tough win over the Frederick Cadets at home, 49-46. Walkersville’s Josh Stevens lead all scorers on Walkersville with 20 points, while Kenyon Johnson added 10 points.