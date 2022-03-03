WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of the MPSSAA High school basketball playoffs in Washington, and Frederick County from March 3rd, 2022.

Girl’s Basketball

4A West Region II – (2) Urbana vs. (1) Clarksburg

The Clarksburg Coyotes take down the Urbana Hawks in a battle of the undefeated teams, winning 54-43.

3A West Region I – (3) Oakdale vs. (1) Frederick

The Frederick Cadets dominated at home against the Oakdale Bears, winning 68-53 to lock up the region title. Sydney Huskey dropped 31 points for the Cadets, and Asha Lacet had 12 points.

2A West Region II – (2) Middletown vs. (1) Williamsport

The Williamsport Wildcats beat the Middletown Knights at home 41-30 to win the 2A West Region II title. The Wildcats will be re-seeded for the state quarterfinals.

Other Scores: