WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of the MPSSAA High school basketball playoffs in Washington, and Frederick County from March 2nd, 2022.
Boys’ Basketball
3A West Region I – (5) Thomas Johnson vs. (3) Oakdale
The Oakdale Bears won their fourth consecutive region title after they defend their home court against No. 5 Thomas Johnson, winning 57-54.
2A West Region II – (2) Williamsport vs. (1) Walkersville
The Williamsport Wildcats boys’ basketball team pulled off the upset on the road over Walkersville, beating them 71-68 in overtime.
Williamsport’s Jevon Yarborough exploded with a 45 point performance.
Other Scores
- 1A West Region II – (2) Smithsburg 65, (1) Boonsboro 52