WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of the MPSSAA High school basketball playoffs in Washington, and Frederick County from March 2nd, 2022.

Boys’ Basketball

3A West Region I – (5) Thomas Johnson vs. (3) Oakdale

The Oakdale Bears won their fourth consecutive region title after they defend their home court against No. 5 Thomas Johnson, winning 57-54.

2A West Region II – (2) Williamsport vs. (1) Walkersville

The Williamsport Wildcats boys’ basketball team pulled off the upset on the road over Walkersville, beating them 71-68 in overtime.

Williamsport’s Jevon Yarborough exploded with a 45 point performance.

Other Scores