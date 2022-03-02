WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of the MPSSAA High school basketball playoffs in Washington, and Frederick County from March 1st, 2022.

Girl’s Basketball

3A West Region I – (4) North Hagerstown vs. (1) Frederick

The Frederick Cadets girl’s basketball team dominated at home against North Hagerstown, beating them 62-45. The Cadets will host Oakdale on Thursday, March 3.

2A West Region II – (4) Glenelg vs. (1) Williamsport

The Williamsport Wildcats defended their home court against Glenelg, beating the Gladiators 53-34. The Wildcats will host Middletown on Thursday, March 3.

Other Scores