WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of the MPSSAA High school basketball playoffs in Washington, and Frederick County from February 25th, 2022.
Boys’ Basketball
4A West Region I – (5) Urbana vs. (4) Quince Orchard
Quince Orchard boys’ basketball struggled down the stretch this season and trailed Urbana for most of Friday night, but the Cougars stormed back for a thrilling 61-58 win over the Hawks.
3A West Region I – (5) Thomas Johnson vs. (4) Frederick
Thomas Johnson overcame a back-and-forth third quarter to create a short lead over the Frederick Cadets on the road, holding on to win 54-50.
3A West Region I – (6) North Hagerstown vs. (3) Oakdale
The Oakdale Bears dominate at home over No. 6 seed North Hagerstown Hubs, beating them 67-37.
3A West Region I – (7) South Hagerstown vs. (2) Tuscarora
Despite a close first quarter, the Tuscarora Titans burst through their competition and beat South Hagerstown 65-35.
Girls’ Basketball
3A West Region I – (6) Tuscarora vs. (3) Oakdale
The Oakdale girls’ basketball team battled through a tough match against No. 6 Tuscarora, winning at home 38-28.
3A West Region I – (7) South Hagerstown vs. (2) Linganore
The Linganore Lancer girls’ basketball team blow past the No. 7 South Hagerstown Rebels, winning at home 65-30.
Other Scores
Boys’ Basketball
- 2A West Region II – (6) Middletown 39, (3) Glenelg 57
- 1A West Region II – (5) Hancock 19, (4) Brunswick 72
- 1A West Region II – (6) Catoctin 34, (3) Clear Spring 57
Girls’ Basketball
- 3A West Region I – (5) Thomas Johnson 32, (4) North Hagerstown 44
- 2A West Region II – (6) Walkersville 37, (3) Poolesville 34
- 1A West Region II – (6) Hancock 18, (3) Clear Spring 58
- 1A West Region II – (5) Smithsburg 24, (4) Boonsboro 41