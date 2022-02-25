WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of the MPSSAA High school basketball playoffs in Washington, and Frederick County from February 25th, 2022.

Boys’ Basketball

4A West Region I – (5) Urbana vs. (4) Quince Orchard

Quince Orchard boys’ basketball struggled down the stretch this season and trailed Urbana for most of Friday night, but the Cougars stormed back for a thrilling 61-58 win over the Hawks.

3A West Region I – (5) Thomas Johnson vs. (4) Frederick

Thomas Johnson overcame a back-and-forth third quarter to create a short lead over the Frederick Cadets on the road, holding on to win 54-50.

3A West Region I – (6) North Hagerstown vs. (3) Oakdale

The Oakdale Bears dominate at home over No. 6 seed North Hagerstown Hubs, beating them 67-37.

3A West Region I – (7) South Hagerstown vs. (2) Tuscarora

Despite a close first quarter, the Tuscarora Titans burst through their competition and beat South Hagerstown 65-35.

Girls’ Basketball

3A West Region I – (6) Tuscarora vs. (3) Oakdale

The Oakdale girls’ basketball team battled through a tough match against No. 6 Tuscarora, winning at home 38-28.

3A West Region I – (7) South Hagerstown vs. (2) Linganore

The Linganore Lancer girls’ basketball team blow past the No. 7 South Hagerstown Rebels, winning at home 65-30.

Other Scores

Boys’ Basketball

2A West Region II – (6) Middletown 39, (3) Glenelg 57

1A West Region II – (5) Hancock 19, (4) Brunswick 72

1A West Region II – (6) Catoctin 34, (3) Clear Spring 57

Girls’ Basketball