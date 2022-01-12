Washington & Frederick County High School Basketball Highlights & Scores (January 12, 2022)

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of High school basketball in Washington, and Frederick County from January 12th, 2022.
Boy’s Basketball
Smithsburg Leopards vs. Walkersville Lions
The Walkersville Lions put on a dominant performance at home, beating Smithsburg 64-31. Walkersville’s Shaden Hansen finished with 17 points, and 10 rebounds. Josh Stevens had 16 points, and five rebounds for the Lions too.
Walkersville improve to a 9-2 record, and remain undefeated in the CMC Gambrill Division.
Girl’s Basketball
Scores
- Middletown Knights 51, Smithsburg Leopards 16
- Williamsport Wildcats 63, Brunswick Railroaders 37
- Linganore Lancers 65, South Hagerstown Rebels 27