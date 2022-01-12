Washington & Frederick County High School Basketball Highlights & Scores (January 12, 2022)

Walkersville’s Shaden Hansen going through two defenders for a layup, against Smithsburg

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of High school basketball in Washington, and Frederick County from January 12th, 2022.

Boy’s Basketball

Smithsburg Leopards vs. Walkersville Lions

The Walkersville Lions put on a dominant performance at home, beating Smithsburg 64-31. Walkersville’s Shaden Hansen finished with 17 points, and 10 rebounds. Josh Stevens had 16 points, and five rebounds for the Lions too.

Walkersville improve to a 9-2 record, and remain undefeated in the CMC Gambrill Division.

Girl’s Basketball

Scores