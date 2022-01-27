Washington & Frederick County High School Basketball Highlights and Scores (January 27, 2022)

Walkersville’s Shaden Hansen finished the night with an 18 point, 15 rebound performance.

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of High school basketball in Washington, and Frederick County from January 27th, 2022.

Boy’s Basketball

The Walkersville Lions squeak out a close game against the Tuscarora Titans, defending their home court 63-57.

Walkersville’s Shaden Hansen finished the night with an 18 point, 13 rebound double-double, and Kenyon Johnson had a 15 point, 11 rebound performance as well.

Girl’s Basketball

Holding onto a 22-19 lead at halftime, the Middletown Knights lock up another win with a 46-38 game over the Thomas Johnson Patriots.

Other Scores

Boy’s Basketball: