Washington & Frederick County High School Basketball Highlights and Scores (January 27, 2022)

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of High school basketball in Washington, and Frederick County from January 27th, 2022.
Boy’s Basketball
The Walkersville Lions squeak out a close game against the Tuscarora Titans, defending their home court 63-57.
Walkersville’s Shaden Hansen finished the night with an 18 point, 13 rebound double-double, and Kenyon Johnson had a 15 point, 11 rebound performance as well.
Girl’s Basketball
Holding onto a 22-19 lead at halftime, the Middletown Knights lock up another win with a 46-38 game over the Thomas Johnson Patriots.
Other Scores
Boy’s Basketball:
- Hancock 44, Northern 90
- Williamsport 67, South Hagerstown 58
- South Carroll 56, Smithsburg 50
- Boonsboro 78, North Hagerstown 73
- Thomas Johnson 82, Middletown 31