Washington & Frederick County High School Basketball Highlights and Scores (January 25, 2022)

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of High school basketball in Washington, and Frederick County from January 25th, 2022.
Boy’s Basketball
Oakdale Bears vs. Linganore Lancers
The Linganore Lancers overcome a 12 point deficit, to beat the Oakdale Bears at home 48-43.
Despite trailing 33-21 in the third quarter, the Lancers mounted a 27-12 run to beat the Bears late in the fourth quarter.
Other Scores
Girl’s Basketball
- Thomas Johnson 64, South Hagerstown 44
- Middletown 51, Boonsboro 38
Boy’s Basketball
- Boonsboro 73, Middletown 68
- Frederick 67, North Hagerstown 53
- Thomas Johnson 74, South Hagerstown 51