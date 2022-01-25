Washington & Frederick County High School Basketball Highlights and Scores (January 25, 2022)

Linganore’s Mason Porter celebrates after a tough 48-43 win over Oakdale.

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of High school basketball in Washington, and Frederick County from January 25th, 2022.

Boy’s Basketball

Oakdale Bears vs. Linganore Lancers

The Linganore Lancers overcome a 12 point deficit, to beat the Oakdale Bears at home 48-43.

Despite trailing 33-21 in the third quarter, the Lancers mounted a 27-12 run to beat the Bears late in the fourth quarter.

Other Scores

Girl’s Basketball

Thomas Johnson 64, South Hagerstown 44

Middletown 51, Boonsboro 38

Boy’s Basketball