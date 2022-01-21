Washington & Frederick County High School Basketball Highlights and Scores (January 21, 2022)

Middletown girl’s basketball hand Catoctin their first loss of the season

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of High school basketball in Washington, and Frederick County from January 21st, 2022.

Boy’s Basketball

Oakdale Bears vs. Thomas Johnson Patriots

The Oakdale Bears pick up a 73-65 win on the road over Thomas Johnson, improving to a 9-3 record in their season. Their next test will be on Tuesday, when they travel to face Linganore.

Girl’s Basketball

Catoctin Cougars vs. Thomas Johnson Patriots

The Middletown Knights hand the Catoctin Cougars their first loss of the season, picking up a 46-43 win at home.

Other Scores:

Boy’s Basketball

Tuscarora 77, Frederick 82

Smithsburg 43, Brunswick 41

Williamsport 56, Boonsboro 54

