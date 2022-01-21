Washington & Frederick County High School Basketball Highlights and Scores (January 21, 2022)

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of High school basketball in Washington, and Frederick County from January 21st, 2022.
Boy’s Basketball
Oakdale Bears vs. Thomas Johnson Patriots
The Oakdale Bears pick up a 73-65 win on the road over Thomas Johnson, improving to a 9-3 record in their season. Their next test will be on Tuesday, when they travel to face Linganore.
Girl’s Basketball
Catoctin Cougars vs. Thomas Johnson Patriots
The Middletown Knights hand the Catoctin Cougars their first loss of the season, picking up a 46-43 win at home.
Other Scores:
Boy’s Basketball
- Tuscarora 77, Frederick 82
- Smithsburg 43, Brunswick 41
- Williamsport 56, Boonsboro 54
Girl’s Basketball
- North Hagerstown 53, Linganore 47