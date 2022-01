Williamsport’s Bryson Ostrum sets herself up for a corner three against South Hagerstown

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of High school basketball in Washington, and Frederick County from January 18th, 2022.

Boy’s Basketball

Williamsport Wildcats vs. South Hagerstown Rebels

The Williamsport Wildcats maintained a lead through the second half to win against South Hagerstown Rebels, 60-51.

Girl’s Basketball

South Hagerstown Rebels vs. Williamsport Wildcats

The Williamsport Wildcats dominated at home, picking up a 65-18 win over the South Hagerstown Rebels.