Washington & Frederick County High School Basketball Highlights and Scores (January 14, 2022)

North Hagerstown’s Azmir Scatliffe picks up a long three f rom the top of the key.

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of High school basketball in Washington, and Frederick County from January 14th, 2022.

Boy’s Basketball

Linganore Lancers vs. Tuscarora Titans

The Tuscarora Titans hand the Linganore Lancers their first loss of the season, behind 37 points from Latrell Mark, winning 70-60.

Oakdale Bears vs. Frederick Cadets

The Oakdale Bears pick up a close win on the road, beating the Frederick Cadets 57-51.

Boonsboro Warriors vs. Smithsburg Leopards

Despite a late comeback, the Smithsburg Leopards failed to defend home court, as Boonsboro walked out of their game against them winning 61-54.

South Hagerstown Rebels vs. North Hagerstown Hubs

The North Hagerstown Hubs win their rivalry battle against the South Hagerstown Rebels, erasing a 7 point deficit with a 25-6 run in the second half to win 68-51.

