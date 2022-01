Urbana’s Cameron Kweti scores in transition against Oakdale

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of High school basketball in Washington, and Frederick County from January 13th, 2022.

Boy’s Basketball

The Oakdale Bears put on a dominant performance till the end against the Urbana Hawks, winning 79-40.

Girl’s Basketball

Despite a close first quarter, the Urbana Hawks take their game at home over Oakdale 46-27.