Washington & Frederick County High School Basketball Highlights and Scores (January 11, 2022)

Linganore’s Ryan Lang attacks the basket in the second half, as Linganore beat South Hagerstown.

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of High school basketball in Washington, and Frederick County from January 11th, 2022.

Boy’s Basketball

Smithsburg Leopards vs. Middletown Knights

Smithsburg defeats Middletown 67-57.

Linganore Lancers vs. South Hagerstown Rebels

Linganore dominate against South Hagerstown, 74-23.

Girl’s Basketball

Urbana Hawks vs. Frederick Cadets

Urbana defeats Frederick 51-50.

Oakdale Bears vs. North Hagerstown Hubs

Oakdale rally from behind to beat North Hagerstown 53-50.