Washington & Frederick County High School Basketball Highlights and Scores (February 8, 2022)

Walkersville’s Josh Stevens goes for a late dunk in transition to grab the Lions the edge.

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of High school basketball in Washington, and Frederick County from February 8th, 2022.

Boy’s Basketball

Walkersville Lions vs. Smithsburg Leopards

The Walkersville Lions overcome a late comeback attempt from the Smithsburg Leopards to win their game on the road, 66-60.

Walkersville’s Josh Stevens led the way with 27 points, and 7 rebounds.

Walkersville improve to a 15-4 record overall, and 9-1 in the CMC Gambrill Division.

Girl’s Basketball

Middletown Knights vs. Williamsport Wildcats

The Williamsport Wildcats use a strong second-half performance to beat the Middletown Knights at home, 53-42.