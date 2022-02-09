Washington & Frederick County High School Basketball Highlights and Scores (February 8, 2022)

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of High school basketball in Washington, and Frederick County from February 8th, 2022.
Boy’s Basketball
Walkersville Lions vs. Smithsburg Leopards
The Walkersville Lions overcome a late comeback attempt from the Smithsburg Leopards to win their game on the road, 66-60.
Walkersville’s Josh Stevens led the way with 27 points, and 7 rebounds.
Walkersville improve to a 15-4 record overall, and 9-1 in the CMC Gambrill Division.
Girl’s Basketball
Middletown Knights vs. Williamsport Wildcats
The Williamsport Wildcats use a strong second-half performance to beat the Middletown Knights at home, 53-42.