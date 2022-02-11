Washington & Frederick County High School Basketball Highlights and Scores (February 11, 2022)

Boonsboro’s Bryson Bwana celebrates after picking up the tying score at the end of the first overtime period.

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of High school basketball in Washington, and Frederick County from February 11th, 2022.

Boy’s Basketball

Boonsboro Warriors vs. South Hagerstown Rebels

The Boonsboro Warriors clawed through a double-overtime game against the South Hagerstown Rebels to win on the road, 69-68.

Girl’s Basketball

Williamsport Wildcats vs. North Hagerstown Rebels

The Williamsport Wildcats girls basketball team put on a dominant performance on the road and beat North Hagerstown, 75-44.