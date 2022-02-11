Washington & Frederick County High School Basketball Highlights and Scores (February 11, 2022)

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of High school basketball in Washington, and Frederick County from February 11th, 2022.
Boy’s Basketball
Boonsboro Warriors vs. South Hagerstown Rebels
The Boonsboro Warriors clawed through a double-overtime game against the South Hagerstown Rebels to win on the road, 69-68.
Girl’s Basketball
Williamsport Wildcats vs. North Hagerstown Rebels
The Williamsport Wildcats girls basketball team put on a dominant performance on the road and beat North Hagerstown, 75-44.