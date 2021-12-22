Washington & Frederick County High School Basketball Highlights and Scores (December 22, 2021)

Thomas Johnson’s Oscar Contreras celebrates with his teammates, as the Patriots force a timeout with a 23-3 lead.

WASHINGTON & FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of High school basketball in Washington, and Frederick County from December 22nd, 2021.

Boy’s Basketball

North Hagerstown vs. Thomas Johnson

After a dominant start to the game, the Thomas Johnson Patriots rolled through the North Hagerstown Hubs, winning their game 89-37.

Patriots’ Oscar Contreras list up the scoreboard, scoring the first nine points of the game to give Thomas Johnson a 9-0 lead within the first two minutes of the game.

Linganore vs. Frederick

The Linganore Lancers keep their unbeaten streak alive, with a 76-55 victory over the Frederick Cadets on the road, before the Christmas break.

Lancers’ Timmy Conner led the team with 24 points on the night.

